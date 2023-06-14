Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Dead At 36

Southern Charm‘s Taylor Ann Green is mourning the sudden loss of her older brother.

On Monday, the 28-year-old’s sister Catie King announced on Instagram that Richard Worthington Green had passed away on June 8 at the age of 36. Alongside several pictures of her and Taylor’s brother, she wrote in the caption:

“You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. ‘I love you to the moon and back’”

Heartbreaking news. You can see the tribute HERE.

While Taylor hasn’t spoken out about Richard’s death on social media, she and her family issued a statement to People on Wednesday. They expressed to the outlet:

“Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him. We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

So, so sad. In an obituary from Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory, Richard was described as “a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible”:

“His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth loved his family dearly. Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart. He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader.”

No cause of death has been given at this time. Our hearts go out to the Green family after this unimaginable tragedy.

