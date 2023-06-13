Everwood Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After Vermont Motorcycle Crash

Longtime actor Treat Williams has died.

The veteran star, who was well-known for his work in Hair and Everwood among many other productions in Hollywood across his decades-long career, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Monday. He was 71 years old.

According to People, Williams died while driving his motorcycle on a highway through the city of Dorset, Vermont. Per the actor’s agent Barry McPherson, who spoke to People about the tragedy, Williams was trying to make a turn on the highway when his motorcycle was struck by a car:

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

McPherson, who represented Williams for over 15 years, went on to add:

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Local police officers in the city of Dorset had not confirmed Williams’ identity by late Monday night. However, the city’s fire chief Jacob Gribble did report to People that Williams was the man involved in the crash.

Per Gribble, Williams was driving along Route 30 on Monday when he went to make a turn near Long Trail Auto in the small southwestern Vermont town. The driver of a car — who investigators believe did not see Williams on his motorcycle — turned into the actor and struck him. Williams was the only person injured in the accident. He was quickly airlifted to a hospital in nearby Ticonderoga, New York, but he was pronounced dead hours later.

Now, the entertainment world mourns his untimely passing.

Williams had more than 120 acting credits to his name at the time of his death. His career dated all the way back to 1975 with his on-screen debut in the film Deadly Hero. From there, his notable roles include the film version of Hair, in which he played George Berger and earned a Golden Globe nomination. His other highly notable role was as Dr. Andrew Brown (pictured above, inset) on the WB television drama series Everwood.

Aside from those two big gigs, Williams had worked in everything from the films 1941 and Prince of the City to beloved television series like Blue Bloods and Chesapeake Shores. Hallmark Channel, which produced that latter show, released a statement to ET late on Monday night mourning Williams’ tragic death:

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Treat Williams, a beloved member of our Hallmark family and an immense talent who captured the hearts of millions. It was a privilege to have worked with Treat, who brought to life so many memorable characters over the years. We will remember him for the joy he brought to our screens, and the legacy he leaves behind. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

So sad.

We send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones as well.

R.I.P.

