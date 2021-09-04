Stanley Tucci Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Cancer 3 Years Ago

Stanley Tucci is opening up about his health.

In a new interview with Vera Magazine, the 60-year-old actor revealed he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago — a condition he never talked about until now. Tucci explained the doctors found a tumor at the base of his tongue that was “too big to operate on” at the time. He ended up receiving “high-dose radiation and chemo,” which was something the star said he never wanted to do after seeing his wife experience it years ago. If you didn’t know, his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, passed away over a decade ago at the age of 47 following a battle with breast cancer. He said of the experience:

“I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”

Still, Tucci eventually decided to go through with it. The Hunger Games alum’s diagnosis understandably was not easy on his children: Nicolo, Isbael, Camilla, Matteo, and Emilia. At one point, he actually needed a feeding tube for several months while undergoing treatment:

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

Despite the treatment causing him some difficulties, Stanley thankfully claimed that the cancer is unlikely to come back now, adding:

“[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”

The news most likely comes as a shock to fans who had no idea that The Devil Wears Prada alum was even unwell. When Tucci was sick in 2018, he continued working on several projects, including Night Hunter, A Private War, Patient Zero, and Show Dogs. Truly an amazing feat while experiencing a private health battle.

Earlier this year, the father spoke about still grieving his wife years later in an interview with CBS Morning, expressing:

“You never stop grieving. It’s still hard after 11 years. It’s still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can’t let it … and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

We are so glad that he is doing so much better!!

