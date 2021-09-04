Abby De La Rosa Says Her Twins With Nick Cannon ‘Was Something We Were Manifesting’

The power of manifestation…

Abby De La Rosa, who welcomed twin sons — Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon — with Nick Cannon, took to Instagram Live on Friday to put to rest some of the rumors of an unplanned pregnancy with the 40-year-old comedian once and for all. In it, she claimed it was something that the couple had been hoping for after suffering a miscarriage.

According to People, while answering fan questions, the 30-year-old star revealed that she and Cannon found out they were expecting a child together in April 2020, but she sadly lost the baby. Abby then found out she was pregnant again on her birthday in October, explaining:

“First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby. Little did we know we would end up having twins.”

She continued:

“Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date.’ It had already been a thought, and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting, and we were just letting it flow.”

When asked if she wanted any more kids, Abby responded:

“Of course, I want more kids. If God permits. And if God doesn’t permit, it’s alright. I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey, a wild journey.”

The momma then revealed how she and Nick met, saying they “crossed paths numerous times throughout the years” while she worked for his Ncredible Entertainment production company. However, they “officially connected” in 2019 and soon developed a really close friendship:

“I have my own radio show at the rival radio station in which he worked at, and he was there doing an interview, and I was there in the studio doing an interview as well, and that’s when he said he saw me.”

As you may know, Abby welcomed her twin boys on June 14, just about nine days before Nick and Alyssa Scott birthed their son Zen. The Masked Singer host is also a father to 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and 4-year-old son Golden and 7-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. And while there have been many opinions about his family situation, Nick slammed the haters in an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles radio show in July, saying:

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident! Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Reactions to what Abby had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

