Wendy Williams Struggled To 'Understand' Her Talk Show Was Canceled, Niece Says!

Wendy Williams’ niece made a heartbreaking confession about her aunt…

You may recall that the television personality stepped away from The Wendy Williams Show and left the spotlight in 2021 due to ongoing health issues and mental health struggles. Sherri Shepherd filled in for Wendy for a while as a temporary replacement. But eventually, the daytime talk show came to an end after 13 seasons in 2022. Sherri then landed her own show, replacing Wendy’s timeslot.

Fans understandably were disappointed to hear that The Wendy Williams Show was over. But how did Wendy react to the news? Her niece Alex Finnie told CNN she didn’t initially comprehend the show had been canceled! She recalled having to break the news to the radio host:

“I got serious, and I said, ‘I want to really explain something to you so that you can get this.’ There’s no more Wendy Williams Show. They decided to cancel it. After so many fabulous seasons, this curtain has come down.’”

However, Wendy did not understand what was going on. Alex continued:

“I remember her saying, ’What are you talking about? Of course, I have the show.’ It took a little bit of convincing and conversations with the powers that be from her show for her to really understand that the show is no more.”

Oof…

Of course, we now know that Wendy has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Fans will get to learn more about her health battle, alcohol abuse, financial struggles, and more in an upcoming Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? But it is important to note that the two-part special has not been without some drama!

According to TMZ, Wendy’s guardian Sabrina Morrissey filed a lawsuit against Lifetime’s parent company, A&E Television Networks. She filed the suit under seal on Thursday, but a source with knowledge of the case told People that “the new lawsuit appears to be filed as an attempt to prohibit the airing of the upcoming documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?” Whoa!

If you’re scratching your head at why the guardian is suddenly trying to stop the documentary, you’re not the only one! Where Is Wendy Williams? executive producer Mark Ford insisted to People that the film was signed off by “Wendy, her management, her attorneys, the guardianship,” and production “did go by the book.” Hmm. Despite the lawsuit, though, the outlet has since reported that Lifetime plans to continue with the premiere of the documentary as scheduled. It will air on Saturday.

