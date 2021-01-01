Looking Back On 2020: All The Stars We Lost

Well, we’ve finally made it to 2021. But before we embark on the new year, let us reflect on some of the great tragedies of 2020 — namely, the sheer number of stars we’ve lost in these past 12 months.

While the year brought many natural celebrity deaths from old age and illness, there was also an alarming number of bizarre tragedies that lead to the deaths of stars like Naya Rivera and Kobe Bryant. And, of course, several celebs sadly lost their lives to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, it was a year of loss and grief, so let’s pay tribute to those who didn’t make it out of 2020 alive.

CLICK HERE to view “Stars We Lost In 2020”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars We Lost In 2020”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars We Lost In 2020”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars We Lost In 2020”

CLICK HERE to view “Stars We Lost In 2020”

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/Avalon/WENN]