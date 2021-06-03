Exatlón México Star & 'Human Torch' Steph Gómez Dead From COVID At 29

Sad news…

Steph Gómez, a reality TV star best known for her appearance on two seasons of Exatlón México, passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday. She was only 29 years old.

The athlete was hospitalized at the Puebla Hospital last Wednesday, with her condition worsening throughout her stay. Sadly, Steph, who was affectionately known as the “Human Torch” because of how she inspired others, never recovered. Her Instagram account confirmed her passing with a post on the day of her death, as an outpouring of love and support filled comments.

Take a look:

Athlete Booster, the agency which represented the CrossFit enthusiast, also announced the news of her tragic passing, sharing in a statement (translated to English) on Instagram:

“Today, we deeply mourn the passing of our beloved Steph Gómez, family athlete. We ask you to respect the mourning and mourning time experienced by your family and friends.”

The reality series also shared their own message, following up with a montage to remember the contestant’s best on-screen moments, uploaded via Twitter. They wrote (translated, below):

“Today we say goodbye to a great woman, athlete, and friend. We will always take you to a very special place. Thank you Steph for being part of our family. Fly high our dear Human Torch!”

Hasta siempre Steph… ???????? Repost @acunmedyaglobal: We lost a great woman, athlete and friend. You will always have a special place in our hearts. Thank you, Stephania Gómez, for being part of our family! pic.twitter.com/brDCQlxvfU — Exatlón México (@ExatlonMx) June 2, 2021

While little information was known about her health crisis, Steph’s brother shared on social media last week (translated):

“As of today, Wednesday May 26, at 07:55 pm, Steph is fighting for her life in serious and very delicate condition. Due to the proximity, capacity, quality and availability of beds to care for serious patients with COVID, she was transferred to the Puebla Hospital, which is a private hospital.”

Co-stars also reportedly reached out to Exatlón México’s television network to help raise money for the contestant’s medical expenses, especially as she was moved to a private medical facility.

Along with her popularity on the reality series (which follows athletes and celebrities in sports competitions similar to Survivor), Gómez made a name for herself in 2018 when she won the bronze medal at the World Jiu Jitsu Championship. Actor and fellow Exatlón México alum Antonio Rosique remembered his friend online, sharing to IG (translated):

“Dear Steph: today you transcend this life but you leave us your light, your strength and your passion. Thank you for inspiring me and for teaching me to grow in the face of adversity. Your fire will not go out as long as we keep remembering you. God with you. Goodbye, dear friend.”

So devastating…

She was clearly well loved by all who knew her. Thinking of her family and friends in the absolutely terrible time.

We may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with vaccinations in the States, but this is a reminder that the pandemic has and continues to take the lives of so many loved ones around the world. R.I.P., Steph!

[Image via Steph Gómez/Instagram]