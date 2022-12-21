Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Talks 'Heaven' In Heartbreaking Post One Week After His Shocking Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It’s hard to believe it’s been a week since we lost Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As we’ve been reporting, the So You Think You Can Dance star tragically died by suicide on December 13 in Los Angeles. Now, just days after his passing, his mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is opening up even more about her grief.

Related: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Most Iconic Dance Performances — WATCH!

On Wednesday, Connie took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback screenshot from a seemingly recent FaceTime she shared with the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ. Alongside the photograph, she wrote:

“Oh if only I could FT to heaven… “

If only. See the gut-wrenching post (below).

This tear-jerking upload comes several days after the mother first paid tribute to the 40-year-old on her IG Story following news of his death. In the message, she sent her thanks to those checking in on her during the difficult time, saying:

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Speaking directly to her offspring, she added:

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. “

We simply cannot imagine the pain she must be feeling. It is so devastating whenever a parent loses a child. Our heart goes out to her…

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Mourns DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss In First Statement

Alongside the hip hop dancer’s mother, tWitch leaves behind his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14. Confirming the shocking loss last week, Allison told People:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Several other celebrities have also opened up about the loss of the iconic dancer, including Derek Hough, JoJo Siwa, Ellen DeGeneres, Jodie Sweetin, Channing Tatum, Mario Lopez, and many, many more. We are sending so much love to all tWitch’s loved ones as they mourn his loss, especially during the holidays which can make grief all the more difficult to navigate.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss/Connie Boss Alexander/Instagram]