Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Having 'Tough Time' After The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ended, Says Friend

Longtime Ellen DeGeneres Show staple Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was struggling with the end of the show’s run in the months after its demise, according to a friend and fellow daytime TV DJ.

Of course, Ellen DeGeneres and others are grappling with grief after tWitch was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room earlier this week. As we’ve been reporting, authorities have since confirmed he died by suicide. His grieving loved ones continues to be shocked by the situation, as there were no immediate indications that this tragedy was coming.

Related: tWitch Said ‘Everything Will Be Alright’ In Heartbreaking Post Months Before His Death

Now, we are getting another perspective on what tWitch was going through away from the limelight of his longtime TV gig. Of course, the talk show ended in late May of this year following a long-developing controversy regarding Ellen’s allegedly toxic workplace behavior and mistreatment of staffers. But while much of the media focus around the end of Ellen centered on its eponymous star, tWitch was reportedly going through his own adversity.

DJ Boof spoke to The U.S. Sun on Wednesday evening and revealed his thoughts on the situation. More than anybody else, Boof understood tWitch’s unique career path. After all, Boof was the in-house DJ for the Wendy Williams Show for years. So he understood all too well what tWitch was dealing with after being out of a job.

Boof said as much to the outlet, revealing how hard the ending can hit:

“When I left the Wendy Show I was depressed and I was hurt.”

While Boof wasn’t certain about whether tWitch was “depressed, or just trying to figure out what was next,” he explained that an abrupt ending to the highs of celebrity can be brutal:

“I know he was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020 just before Ellen and the show took those hits about being a toxic place to work. I know what it feels like to be at a talk show for that long. It’s difficult when it’s over.”

So sad.

Boof went on to add more about tWitch’s unique career path and the solitary lifestyle that sometimes came with it, things he learned after speaking to his fellow DJ about it:

“I reached out to him after the Ellen Show ended, just to show my support because I know what it feels like to be at a talk show for years and then to have that disappear. We were the only ones to be a DJ at a successful talk show. I don’t know what the reason is for why he is not around — but sometimes you wish you had a closer relationship with someone if you think you may be in a position to offer support.”

The Wendy alum also noted how he wished he could have done more to step in and help, saying:

“I wish I was closer to him. I could have told him, ‘I know what you’re going through because I’ve been through that. Yeah, it’s a tough time, trust me, I understand.'”

Ugh.

Like we said, there just aren’t many people who can relate when it comes to a very unique job like this. Boof understood that well, and regrets not being more present in recent months:

“When you and somebody else are in the same line of work, you can bounce ideas off each other, and in our line of work — there were only two: me and him.”

Such a heartbreaking situation.

Related: tWitch And Allison Holker Gushed About Having More ‘Lil Babies’ Weeks Before His Death

We can’t even imagine the comedown from working on a world-famous TV show like that — especially considering how Ellen ended. And of course, it’s gut-wrenching to think of what tWitch’s wife and children are going through now, too. Ugh. Our hearts are truly broken.

We continue to send condolences and empathy to tWitch’s family, friends, and loved ones during this unimaginable time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube.]