TWO Real Housewives' Exes Got Engaged And The Timing Is Wild AF!!

Many congratulations are in order!

Vicki Gunvalson and Luann de Lesseps‘ exes are both off the market, having popped the question to their girlfriends over the holidays! Steve Lodge confirmed his engagement to Janice Carlson, a 37-year-old third-grade teacher, in a statement to People on Monday, sharing:

“I did ask Janis on Dec. 20 if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed. We will be married in April 2022.”

The couple has been rumored to be together since September, but they didn’t go Instagram official until two days before Christmas (with the selfie, above). In case you forgot, this engagement news comes just three months after Vicki confirmed she ended her engagement to the former California gubernatorial candidate, allegedly because he cheated on her!

Meanwhile, Luann’s ex-husband Tom D’Agostino got engaged to Danielle Rollins — and the sweet moment took place exactly five years after he split from the RHONY star!! It gets worse: the 55-year-old dropped to one knee in Palm Beach, Florida, the same town he married Luann at all those years ago! Ouuuch.

The proposal happened during a New Year’s Eve party, which also happens to be D’Agostino’s birthday. Rollins happily posted a video ringing in the new year as she kissed her soon-to-be hubby at midnight, writing:

“Happy New Year & may all your new year dreams come true!!! Here’s to 2022!”

Ch-ch-check out the happy couple (below)!

Wow! Looks like there will be lots of Real Housewives weddings this year! Thoughts?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via RWong/WENN & Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram]