Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Ex Steve Lodge Of Cheating On Her With A Younger Woman -- And He Denies It!

There was more to the story of Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge’s breakup!

In case you missed it, the 59-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star announced their split last month but reportedly claimed at the time that it was at “no fault” of either person, and they were just “going in different directions.” But it turns out that couldn’t have been further from the truth…

On Friday, Gunvalson hopped on Instagram to accuse her former fiancé of cheating and using her followers to gain attention for his political campaign (FYI, he was running for governor of California back in June). The accusations were made known after Gunvalson responded to her friend Tamra Judge’s post in which she alluded to the relationship drama by writing:

“Get out of bed @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad. He isn’t worth it girl…You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different. I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future. New show idea: ‘filling Vicki’s love tank’ as we drive to different cities in a FAMILY VAN in search of Mr. Right – whooping it up.”

The television personality then replied, joking about how she has developed a habit of choosing the wrong men:

“Thanks Tamra. Yes, I’m passing the baton on to you. My picker is obviously off. … Unfollow Steve if you are.”

Nothing subtle there! And when social media users started speculating about what the two ladies were implying, Gunvalson unleashed all the dirty infidelity deets:

“He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

In another comment, she added:

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

When someone asked directly whether Lodge was “cheating,” Vicki simply responded:

“Yep.”

Judge then chimed in, saying:

“@vickigunvalson while sleeping in your bed running for governor, using your followers. #unfollow.”

Yeesh! Ch-ch-check out the social media interaction (below):

After the scathing series of comments, Lodge refuted the claims to Page Six and insinuated that Gunvalson was making it all up, explaining:

“The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

The 63-year-old politician then added that the duo hadn’t been “in an intimate relationship since September of 2020” before officially calling it quits in December 2020. Took them a long time to confirm everything was over then, huh! He also shared:

“I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing.”

And while Lodge hoped the twosome could have remained friends, he said it was “clear Vicki was waiting [sic] more” and hasn’t accepted the breakup:

“I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I’m sorry that Vicki can not except [sic] this, but it was time.”

After all of this, we have a feeling this relationship drama won’t be going away anytime soon. Reactions to the cheating accusations, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

