Steve Martin & Martin Short Brutally Roast Each Other In Eulogies On Saturday Night Live -- Plus More Highlights HERE!

Steve Martin and Martin Short have returned to Saturday Night Live!

The Only Murders in the Building stars took over the Studio 8H stage to host the late-night sketch comedy series over the weekend — and they did not let the audience down! But come on, did anyone expect anything less from these two comedic greats? The night kicked off with a cold-open sketch that did not heavily feature politics this time. Instead, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang get into the holiday spirit by bursting into song and ignoring their worries until the New Year. As Cecily says:

“It’s hard not to feel helpless. I always think I should be doing more for myself, for friends, for society. But then I remember… It’s Christmas, and all of my stress fades away. All the problems and issues and crying and tissues can wait until January!”

LOLz. Ch-ch-check out the entire number (below):

Related: Keke Palmer Revealed She’s Pregnant During SNL Hosting Debut!

Afterward, Steve and Martin stepped out onto the stage to deliver their opening monologue, where the Cheaper By the Dozen star began by bragging about how many he’s hosted SNL (a whopping 16 times, FYI!) and sharing some throwback photos of his appearances. Meanwhile, Martin also showed some pics from when he hosted… a mere three times before. The actors then proceeded to roast one another in fake eulogies that were both brutal and hilarious – and unsurprisingly, their co-star Selena Gomez made a surprise cameo at one point in their back-and-forth barbs! See the moment (below):

Too funny!!!

Then, SNL gave a dark and bloody twist to Charles Dicken’s classic story, A Christmas Carol. In the prerecorded sketch, Martin portrays Ebenezer Scrooge, who wakes up after meeting three ghosts who helped him turn his life around for the better. Amid his attempt to be a better person, he goes to share his wealth with those who are less fortunate, including a young orphan played by Sarah Sherman. He tosses a gold coin to the child, but something terrible happens: The money ends up hitting the kid’s right eye! From there, complete chaos breaks out. See what transpires next (below):

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers were also given a fake advertisement for the 2022 reboot of the film The Father of the Bride. The skit starts years later as George Banks, played by Steve, is stressing over his 52-year-old daughter Annie’s latest engagement because he cannot afford another wedding. It’s so bad, in fact, he shared that his wife, Nina, became a Lyft driver just to pay off their daughter’s last wedding. Nevertheless, the celebration is happening, and it is being put together by none other than Franck, portrayed by Martin. Ch-ch-check the nostalgic sketch, with cameos from Selena and Kieran Culkin AKA Matty Banks in the movie (below):

Love a good reunion!

For the evening, Brandi Carlile served as the musical guest. The 41-year-old artist first took audiences back to one of her beloved songs, The Story, from her 2007 sophomore album of the same name. She later returned to the stage to deliver the track You and Me On the Rock from her latest album, In These Silent Days. Watch the amazing performances (below):

What a great episode this week! You can check out the rest of the stellar sketches from the night (below):

What was your favorite sketch of the night, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube/Twitter]