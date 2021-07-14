Did Ruby Rose Really Quit Batwoman Because She Was ALLERGIC To The Costume?!

We spent all that time trying to get to the bottom of Ruby Rose suddenly quitting her high profile TV gig playing Batwoman — and now we’re getting ANOTHER reason??

The Orange Is The New Black alum revealed back in May of 2020 that she would not be returning for Season 2 of The CW superhero show. However, she would only tease a real reason she left, to be revealed later.

Meanwhile word from inside sources said it wasn’t her decision to leave — the network allegedly wanted her gone just as much as she wanted out! Hmm…

Three months later Ruby finally spoke out about it in a proper interview, discussing how difficult the job was, and how it got so much harder after her spinal injury, saying she needed “to take a break to fully heal and then return.”

Ultimately, she said at the time, it wasn’t just the injury but the time to consider things that the quarantine provided her:

“You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things.”

But now? Well, now we’re hearing about another big issue for her, one we’ve never heard before. She was allergic to the costume. Not figuratively, she literally had a latex allergy she says she never knew about!

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS in Australia on Tuesday, the 35-year-old was asked about a rumor about the costume affecting her skin. She confirmed:

“Ask anyone that’s ever played a superhero or villain or anything with that kind of costume, they’re not fun, that’s not really the fun part.”

In her case, the costume problem wasn’t as simple as leather sweat or bunched up underwear. No, it was severe! She explained:

“I did find out that I was allergic to latex, and unfortunately, my cowl — which is the mask — is latex.”

She started out just “a little itchy” but describes the developing issue as a pretty nightmarish scene:

“I was getting worse and worse, because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more, reactions. I took off the cowl at the end, and my whole face was just hives. My throat was all messed up.”

She says she took Benadryl to fight it off, but the result of all that exposure was “like something out of a scary movie.” Yeah, it sounds awful, but… surely that can’t have contributed to her leaving the show, right?

A lot of folks are now taking this as the REAL real reason behind her leaving, but that doesn’t make any sense. We mean… they change The Flash’s suit all the time! Wouldn’t they just be able to switch it out? Or add a hypoallergenic layer to the inside? SOMETHING other than, you know, replacing the star of the show??

Hell, Robert Downey Jr. didn’t like being in the suit, so they started just making the whole thing out of CG. He mostly played Iron Man wearing casual wear. But in that case, there wasn’t any other drama between him and the studio… That and Disney has all the money in the world…

What do YOU think, Perezcious TV viewers? Is this a legit cause for Ruby to have left??

You can listen to the whole interview HERE!

[Image via The CW/YouTube/Ruby Rose/Instagram.]