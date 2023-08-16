Watch Nick Jonas FALL INTO A HOLE Onstage & Handle It 'Like A Champ'!

Nick Jonas is falling on hard times! Literally!

During a Tuesday night performance at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts alongside Joe and Kevin as part of the Jonas Brothers world tour — aptly called The Tour — Nick experienced a little whoopsie.

While singing Sail Away to front rowers, the 30-year-old backed up from the stage’s edge and accidentally fell into a big hole in the floor!

Shockingly the father of one hardly missed a beat as he quickly jumped back to his feet and rejoined his brothers, who gave him a noticeable smirk of acknowledgement for the incident. See multiple angles of the fall (below):

Yeah, we feel confident in saying that probably wasn’t part of his choreography… LOLz!

Earlier this month, Nick’s big bro Joe opened up about the “most embarrassing” thing to happen to him on stage, which he revealed is when he tripped and fell after attempting to walk through an artsy doorway of broken glass!

Now it looks like Nick really knows how he feels! He really did “handle it like a champ!” Hopefully Kev won’t suffer the same fate! These things do come in threes…

[Images via Capital FM/YouTube]