'It's Me, Kylie!': Watch Stormi Webster Crash Kylie Jenner's Promo Video With HIGHlarious Impersonation!

Stormi Webster took a page from her cousin North West’s playbook!

While Kylie Jenner was filming a mid-flight Instagram Story to celebrate the launch of her new bathing suit line Kylie Swim on Thursday, the 3-year-old could not help but crash the video. Asking her momma if she could make some “funny faces,” Stormi popped her head in and made fun of Mommy, doing a hilarious impersonation of the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum:

“It’s me, Kylie, Kylie Jenner!”

Ha!

Too cute — and we weren’t the only ones who thought so! Kylie loved her mini-me’s impersonation, as she laughed while saying:

“What?!”

Of course, this encouraged the little one to keep up her hilarious bit and ham it up for the camera.

In a later video, apparently hiding out in a different part of the plane, the makeup mogul finally finished her promo, expressing:

“I’m literally just hiding over here, but I just wanted to say shout-out to the entire Kylie Swim team, everyone that made this possible…I couldn’t do it without you, and I’m just so happy with how it turned out. And I’m really proud of it, and I just can’t wait for you to try.”

Stormi clearly was NOT willing to let her momma get done with work! Merciless!

We have to wonder how many takes it took to get out this part, LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the adorable interaction (below):

Love it!!

Soon Stormi will have a partner in crime when it comes to messing around with her mom. Earlier this month, Kylie confirmed she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott — and it turns out their daughter cannot wait to become a big sister.

