Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead Following Shooting Outside Of Louisiana Home

Javorius Scott, AKA JayDaYoungan, has tragically passed away.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old rapper was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after reports of a shooting came in to the Bogalusa Police Department at 6 p.m. Authorities noted that two victims were injured — one of which being the 23 Island rapper who was taken in for medical attention by someone on scene — while the other was transported by paramedics. So sad.

The young rapper was in critical condition throughout Wednesday night and according to a law enforcement source, had lost a lot of blood and was in surgery. It was also revealed that the second victim was Jay’s father. Wow.

Cops added that hours after the initial shooting, another one took place where no one was injured but a vehicle did take fire.

In an update that came around 9 p.m. yesterday, roughly three hours after the shooting, Bogalusa Police disclosed that the up-and-coming artist had passed away due to his injuries. However his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr. was “transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

What a tragedy… We’re glad that his father is going to be OK, but we can’t even begin to imagine what he’s going through right now. Authorities added:

“Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see the home where the shooting took place with Jay’s car parked outside of it (below).

R.I.P.

