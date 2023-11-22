Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Enjoys First Date With Johnny Bananas On What Would’ve Been Her Wedding Day!

Lindsay Hubbard is moving on from Carl Radke!

The Summer House stars were all set to get married in Mexico on November 17. But as fans know, plans changed when Carl called off their engagement three months ago. No one would have blamed Lindsay if she was dreading and wallowing in her emotions on what would’ve been her wedding. However, the public relations specialist wasn’t letting it get her down. Instead, she decided Friday was the perfect opportunity to re-enter the dating world!

According to Page Six, she spent her canceled wedding day on a first date with another reality star! Who, you may ask? None other than The Real World, The Challenge, and House of Villains star Johnny Devenanzio, AKA Johnny Bananas. The outlet reported that Lindsay was seen walking around and holding hands with the 41-year-old television personality in the West Village in New York City. The pair then went on to have an intimate dinner at Loring Place.

An insider previously told Page Six that the Bravolebrity knew this would be “hard for her,” so she wanted some distractions when the wedding day came around. And Lindsay certainly found herself a good distraction with the hunky reality star! Wow!

We wonder what Carl thinks about Lindsay getting involved with another man on what would’ve been their wedding day! Even though he had been the one to break up with her, it still must sting to see her moving on. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Johnny will get a second date with Lindsay? Or do you feel they will never become an item? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Lindsay Hubbard/Johnny Bananas/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube]