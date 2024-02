A singer queen who works two jobs, who loves her work and never stops, with gentle chords and the heart of a divaaaa, her name is Reeebaaaaa!

Yes, yes, yes! Music icon Reba McEntire performed the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl.

P.S. That’s actor Daniel Durant performing in ASL!

