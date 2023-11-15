Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Manslaughter Following Hockey Star Adam Johnson’s ‘Freak’ Death

An arrest has been made in connection with hockey standout Adam Johnson’s death.

Last month, during an Elite Ice Hockey League showdown between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Utilita Arena in England, Adam, 29, gruesomely had his throat slashed with an ice skate during a collision with the Steelers’ Matt Petgrave. The “freak accident,” as the official Panthers X (Twitter) account put it, was traumatic for everyone involved, including Adam’s girlfriend who watched it all happen from the stands. As we reported, Adam sadly passed away from the injury.

A few weeks have now passed, and an arrest has been made.

According to the BBC, the South Yorkshire Police Department arrested an unidentified suspect on Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter following the horrifying event. People noted that in accordance with UK law, the suspect will not be named until charges have been made. Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall told BBC on Tuesday:

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.”

She added that “highly specialized experts in their field” have been involved in the process.

Insiders told The Sun last month that Petgrave was “absolutely distraught” after being involved in the incident.

What a truly devastating situation all around. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more details if charges are made. See more (below):

Our hearts continue to be with all those affected.

