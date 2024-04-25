TERRIFYING Video Shows Barbers Sprinting To Save Toddler SECONDS Before Being Hit By Truck! WATCH!

A toddler is safe and back in the arms of his mother after nearly running into traffic — all because of a couple of heroic barbers!

Earlier this month, Connecticut barber Osvaldo Lugo posted SHOCKING security footage on his Instagram of a toddler strolling closer and closer toward a busy road — with no adult anywhere in sight! He and fellow barber Rafael Santana, who works with him at LookSharp in East Hartford, were in the middle of giving haircuts when they spotted the dangerous situation through the window.

Related: Tourist Rolls Down Window For Better Pic Of Wild Bear — Nearly Gets Arm Bitten Off!

Without a second of hesitation, the pair RUSHED outside as they were surely envisioning every disastrous possible outcome. RIGHT as the child reached the intersection, they managed to scoop him up… And seriously, like, right in the nick of time… A big white truck, among TONS of other cars, sped by right after.

Osvaldo captioned the footage:

“This was a scary experience, I’m still a little shaken up! #lookbothways #safe #safetyfirst #hero”

See (below):

The East Hartford Police Department shared the footage on Facebook on Tuesday, noting the toddler had “escaped from his mother.” The PD wrote:

“Thanks to them, a potential tragedy was averted, and a family remains whole. We’re incredibly grateful for these everyday heroes among us!”

In an interview with the New Haven Register on Wednesday, Osvaldo recalled seeing the child through the window after Rafael pointed it out:

“Once I saw that, I had no choice but to run. There was no time to double-take.”

He added:

“Everybody is thankful that nothing else happened.”

He also spoke about the situation to KABC on Thursday, recalling:

“I was right in the middle of the haircut. My reaction is like, ‘Oh, my God! What just happened?’”

SO scary. Thank goodness Osvaldo and Rafel had such quick reactions! We’re so glad the little guy is okay.

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments.

[Image via Paramount Pictures/YouTube]