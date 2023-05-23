Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Get HIM To Break Up With Guys They're Dating!

Sylvester Stallone has his girls’ backs.

If you’ve ever wondered how the badass who played Rocky and Rambo feels about his daughters bringing home boys, you’re in for a treat! During Monday’s episode of the Giggly Squad podcast, two of Sly’s three girls, Sophia (26), and Sistine (24), stopped by to dish some deets about dating while having an action star dad!

When asked how he deals with their romantic lives, and if he scares the fellas, Sistine shared he’s actually got a lot more to offer than the scary dad talk:

“I actually have to say, my dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives — in so many areas.”

The star of the upcoming reality series The Family Stallone then surprisingly added that when it comes to cutting ties with flings, their poppa proudly serves as their go-to ghostwriter:

“In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts.”

OMG!

Sophia hyped up the revelation, adding:

“I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I’m telling you. And they never get mad! They go, ‘thank you [for being honest].’”

Something about the mental image of Stallone composing a breakup text for his daughters is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming.

Sistine did admit, however, that he does have his scary moments:

“In another realm, he’s very standoffish when we first bring [guys] home, and we rarely do, we’re like, ‘Oh, this is a good egg, we’re gonna bring him home,’ and he’s always standoffish — stands in the corner, doesn’t say anything … just to intimidate.”

The darling daughters added that Sly will often have a cigar to add to the “intimidation factor.” LOLz! Sistine shared:

“I asked him, I go, ‘Why do you do that?’ And he goes, ‘I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting [a boyfriend] if he’s going to last or not, and so I’m not going to waste my time.’ And he was right every time.”

She hilariously doubled down:

“I go, ‘You don’t know, he’s a great guy,’ and he’s right every time. Yeah, but he’s great with dating.”

Awww, we love that they’re speaking so highly of him! You can tell his opinion really matters a lot. Sophia then revealed their little sis actually did bring home a boy he likes:

“He only likes my sister’s boyfriend, Scarlet — she’s the youngest one, and he’s kind of got the thing, which is the watches, and he likes Polo, he’s got horses — if you can relate on things with him, it’s like, just say what you think the dad would like.”

She added of her 20-year-old sister’s boyfriend’s dynamic with Sly:

“[He and Scarlet have] been dating for six months, but you can tell already they’re bonding.”

We love hearing about all this! Sylvester actually seems like a pretty fun guy to be around for his daughters’ boyfriends — once they break through that alpha barrier, that is! Sounds like this is going to be an inneresting show after all…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would YOU take dating advice from Sylvester Stallone? Share in the comments down below!

