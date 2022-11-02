Takeoff’s Killer Still On The Run & Houston Police Need YOUR Help To Find Him

The person responsible for shooting and killing Takeoff is still on the loose, and the Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the crime.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, the 28-year-old Migos rapper was murdered during a private event in the south Texas city early on Tuesday morning. Local outlets confirmed Takeoff’s death occurred around 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday at 810 Billiards & Bowling, allegedly after an argument over a dice game.

Now cops are frantically searching for the shooter (or shooters) and asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston PD held a press conference about the horrific incident. Sergeant Michael Arrington, the lead investigator assigned to the case, laid it right out that cops are looking for information from witnesses at the scene. He told the press:

“We are looking for any information at this time, any videos, any information. We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case.”

The clips going around online include heartbreaking video of Takeoff’s uncle Quavo holding his nephew in his arms.

Speaking of family, Arrington added that the department is hoping to get justice for Takeoff’s loved ones:

“We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now … Help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

So sad.

Arrington also noted several key details about the timeline of events during and after the shooting. For one, the sergeant confirmed some type of disagreement was what led to the tragedy. Reports have suggested it was over the aforementioned dice game; police are still looking for the specific motive, though.

The investigator also told the media that cops have already confirmed “at least two” guns were used during the melee. He said Takeoff was already dead by the time the first officers arrived on scene minutes later. The other two people shot, Arrington confirmed, were a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. They were each driven to the hospital immediately after the shooting. Both of them, he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, “are going to be OK.”

Troy Finner, the chief of police in Houston, was also on hand at the press conference. Chief Finner explained to media outlets that he’d personally met with Takeoff’s loved ones in the aftermath of the rapper’s death.

Calling the Migos star a “peaceful” person, Chief Finner appealed to the publics’ emotions with his own plea:

“What if this was your brother? What if this was your son? Please step up.”

Finner also appealed to the hip-hop community, both in Houston and around the world, for help in solving the murder. Referencing a spate of music industry-related shootings of rappers and those around them, Finner added:

“I know a lot of great people in our hip-hop community and I respect them. I’m calling up on everybody, all hip hop artists, in Houston and around the nation. We’ve got to police ourselves. We all need to stand together and make sure that nobody tears down that industry.”

Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, also spoke at the press conference. He used his time in front of the microphone to reassure the public that police are on the case, noting:

“This was a private event last night with about 40 people in that group. Somebody and some people know who the actual shooter or shooters were.”

He added:

“We will solve this case. We will find the shooter or shooters.”

We can all only hope — for safety’s sake, and to get justice for Takeoff’s family, friends, and loved ones. Here’s more from the press conference on Tuesday afternoon, via ABC News:

R.I.P.

