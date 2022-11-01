Got A Tip?

Khloé Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, & More React To Takeoff's Senseless Death

Celebrity reactions to Takeoff’s untimely passing have begun circulating on social media, and they show just how loved he was.

As we reported early Tuesday morning, the Migos rapper was reportedly fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Houston, Texas. Apparently, the 28-year-old, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, as well as his uncle and fellow Migos rapper, Quavo, were playing a game of dice at 810 Billiards & Bowling when an altercation occurred inside the building, which led to a shooting. The late rapper had unfortunately already passed by the time law enforcement arrived.

Now, following the unbelievable news, industry members have begun paying tribute to the young artist on social media. Rapper Desiigner cried out in an emotional Instagram live:

“Why? Why? Why do we do this? Why do we do this? Why do we f**king do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done. Y’all wanted it. It’s over. Y’all wanted it? It’s over.”

See (below):

He also added a post to his IG story, further claiming he’s “done” with rap:

Them Jemele Hill noted in a series of tweets how we “barely have time to recover” from one death before the next:

She added:

And:

Other celebs then followed suit, writing things like:

 

 

Rest in peace, Takeoff. This page will be updated as more reactions continue to come in…

Nov 01, 2022

