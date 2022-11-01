Khloé Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, & More React To Takeoff's Senseless Death

Celebrity reactions to Takeoff’s untimely passing have begun circulating on social media, and they show just how loved he was.

As we reported early Tuesday morning, the Migos rapper was reportedly fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Houston, Texas. Apparently, the 28-year-old, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, as well as his uncle and fellow Migos rapper, Quavo, were playing a game of dice at 810 Billiards & Bowling when an altercation occurred inside the building, which led to a shooting. The late rapper had unfortunately already passed by the time law enforcement arrived.

Now, following the unbelievable news, industry members have begun paying tribute to the young artist on social media. Rapper Desiigner cried out in an emotional Instagram live:

“Why? Why? Why do we do this? Why do we do this? Why do we f**king do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done. Y’all wanted it. It’s over. Y’all wanted it? It’s over.”

See (below):

Desiigner cries on IG live after hearing Takeoff got killed ???? pic.twitter.com/X366lYhclr — CultureMillennials (@CultMillennials) November 1, 2022

He also added a post to his IG story, further claiming he’s “done” with rap:

Them Jemele Hill noted in a series of tweets how we “barely have time to recover” from one death before the next:

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

She added:

Here comes another useless conversation about how the real issue is we need to better navigate our lives around gun violence. There are 400 million guns in this country — twice as many as we have people. There is no navigating around that. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

And:

Black people should be allowed to wear expensive things they’ve worked hard to buy, be out late, have petty arguments, without losing their lives. We keep pointing the blame at everything but the people who recklessly pull the trigger. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Other celebs then followed suit, writing things like:

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family ???????????? — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff ???? — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) November 1, 2022

I’m lost for words! What an incredible loss for his family, friends, fans and the culture … may we all be comforted during this time of grief. https://t.co/LLhAmci5S7 — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 1, 2022

So senseless. We need to stop killing off our natural resources and see what it’s like to let rich black men grow old and wise. It’s a goddamn shame RIP Takeoff https://t.co/LAbMZdkqAm — Funches in Austin 10/27-29 (@RonFunches) November 1, 2022

Heartbroken that another street griot’s been taken away from us too soon. Prayers to the family, friends and fans of TakeOff @1YoungTakeoff. #RestInPower — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff ???????????? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Everyday day the news is awful. My goodness. RIP Takeoff ???? — Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) November 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/27UbMtCLkY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2022

Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2022

Oh my God…rest in peace Takeoff…I can’t believe that..omg… — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff ???????? — Kid Ink (@Kid_Ink) November 1, 2022

No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. ???? #gonetoosoon — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 1, 2022

Smoking one for takeoff ???? — lil duval (@lilduval) November 1, 2022

I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/VBguVkzBJ7 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) November 1, 2022

This is so sad. Wow! ???????? over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 1, 2022

Today, Georgia lost one of our own. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family, friends, and everyone in our state and around the world who loved his music. ???????? https://t.co/fjjVGYvkeR — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) November 1, 2022

Noooooo not Takeoff !!!!! — Cordae (@cordae) November 1, 2022

Rest in peace, Takeoff. This page will be updated as more reactions continue to come in…

