Malik Beasley Pleads Guilty To Threats Of Violence Charges -- What Is Larsa Pippen Getting Herself Into??

If you thought this Malik Beasley–Larsa Pippen–Montana Yao scandal couldn’t get any more dramatic, think again!

In addition to all the personal drama that came from his apparent affair with the Real Housewives of Miami alum, the Minnesota Timberwolves player has been dealing with legal drama as well: and now he’s pleaded guilty to threats of violence from an incident in September.

Last month, Beasley allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter when they pulled up to his rental home in Plymouth, Minnesota, during a Parade of Homes tour. Yikes! He was charged with felony threats of violence — as well as fifth-degree drug possession when nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in his home.

Innerestingly, his estranged wife was also charged with drug possession as it’s her home as well, and she is not involved in Malik’s guilty plea. In addition to divorce attorneys, we guess they have their own criminal lawyers, too.

Fortunately for Beasley, though, being an NBA star has its perks. According to the 24-year-old’s attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga, the prospect of jail time or house arrest won’t exceed 120 days, and it will be served after the 2020/21 NBA season. After Beasley’s probation, the threats of violence charge will also be reduced to a misdemeanor, per The Atlantic.

Predictably, fans weren’t too happy about Beasley’s special treatment. Critics took to social media to express their frustration with the athlete seemingly being above the law, musing that he should have to serve his time before the season ends.

For his part, Beasley hasn’t spoken out about the charges nor the fact that his marriage has been left in shambles following his headline-making outing with Pippen last month. Meanwhile, Yao shared that she and their son had been kicked out of the family home with no apology, explanation, or even acknowledgement of Beasley and Pippen’s blossoming relationship.

It doesn’t seem like Larsa’s too bothered by Beasley’s charges either, as she was proudly photographed next to a Chrismas tree with the athlete in Minnesota on Sunday, December 20. Of course, gurl is definitely of the any-press-is-good-press mindset, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she thinks of this legal drama as a bonus Christmas present, tbh.

Either way, Pippen hasn’t been shy about leaving breadcrumbs about this new romance on her social media for all to follow. As we reported, the 46-year-old recently caused a stir by cryptically posting about bonding with someone knew. She wrote:

“Sometimes you meet a person and you just click — you’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything.”

The pair also got fans talking earlier this month when Larsa posted a selfie with the caption, “What makes you the happiest” — to which Beasley wrote:

“U”

Hmmm…

Clearly, this romance is red hot — but will it stay that way when Beasley starts serving time? Or will it all be served in the comfort of his own home anyway?? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

