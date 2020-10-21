Tia Mowry & Her Husband Schedule ‘Sex Dates’!

Sometimes, there’s just not enough time in the day for everything you need to do. Including sex!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict revealed during Wednesday’s episode of iHeartRadio‘s What to Expect podcast that she and husband Cory Hardrict have to pencil sex into their schedule, which isn’t always easy with two kids and a lot going on!

In a People-exclusive first listen of the new ep, host Heidi Murkoff shared:

“We had sex dates. We had to have sex once a week. That was the rule in our house, because otherwise we wouldn’t get around to it.”

Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do!

The Sister, Sister alum continued revealed she and her hunky hubby are also strict followers of the rules:

“Heidi, this is the first time where I’m admitting it: We do, too. And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I’d be like, ‘Why do you have to do that?’ But like you said, you do — especially with kids and with work and all that. You have to make sure that it’s not neglected in any kind of way.”

Especially not in that kind of way! You may forget how! LOLz!

All jokes aside, couples who are all over each other during the honeymoon phase can really settle in later on and forget about the importance of those needs. But intimacy is SUPER important! And if scheduling is how you make sure you, well, squeeze it in, then we’re all for it!

During the chat, the Twitches star also dished to the What to Expect When You’re Expecting author the “beneficial” piece of parenting advice she got before becoming a momma to 2-year-old Cairo Tiahna and 9-year-old Cree Taylor:

“This woman had told me, ‘Tia, make sure you do everything that you want to do. Even when it comes to having fun.’ I was such a good girl, with Sister, Sister; I rarely got drunk and I was like, ‘Let me see what it feels like, just to get drunk.'” She recalled:

“Have fun, travel, do whatever it is that you want to do and that you can do before you have a child, because … certain things, it’s going to be very easy for you to put on the back burner until things get settled again. I was asking this woman, ‘How do you do it? How are you present with being a mom and with being a showrunner and being able to juggle all of these things, and you still have a smile on your face?’ And she said, ‘How can the goose lay the egg if the goose does not take care of herself?'”

Well said, and exactly why scheduling that intimate time with Cory is so important!!

Have YOU tried this, Perezcious readers?! Sound off (below) in the comments and let us know.

