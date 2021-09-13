Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing In Los Angeles

Tanya Fear, an actress best known for her role as D.r Jade McIntyre on Doctor Who, has been reported missing in the Los Angeles area.

The British-born performer, whose other credits include Kick-Ass 2, DCI Banks, and Midsomer Murders, had recently relocated to California to pursue stand up comedy and writing her own material. She was reported missing by her family on Thursday, September 9. Her manager Alex Cole confirmed the story to NBC News, saying he had spoken to his client a little over a week before and that it was a “shock” to find out that she had disappeared.

The 31-year-old’s family has taken to social media to raise awareness and coordinate their search. According to the #FindTanyaFear Twitter page, Tanya left her apartment on Thursday without her phone or her purse. Per a press release posted to the page, the family is urging the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate, and are applying for visas to travel to the U.S. and conduct their own search.

Tanya’s mother, Yvonne Marimo, said in a statement:

“I am devastated about this situation, and appeal to anyone with information to please come forward and bring our daughter home safely.”

The account reported a sighting of the actress on Sunday at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard, but as of Monday, Tanya still had not made contact with her family. They’ve released posters with her description (below) as well as a phone number to contact and a reference number for the missing persons case with the LAPD. Actress Aurora Perrineau also shared a recent picture of Tanya to aid in the search.

Hi Everyone, we now have updated posters that give a bit more info and show the type of hairstyle Tanya currently has. Please can we get these new posters circulating. Thanks in advance. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/dq2ZJTBIg5 — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

We will be keeping Tanya in our thoughts and hope her loved ones will be able to locate her soon.

[Image via Tanya Fear/YouTube & Aurora Perrineau/Twitter]