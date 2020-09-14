Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Her 50th Birthday In A White Thong Bikini — Look!!

Taraji P. Henson is a master-P.-iece at 50!

The Oscar nominee proved that Cookie don’t crumble over the weekend when she celebrated the big 5-0 while donning a jaw-dropping white thong bikini, zebra-print sunglasses, and a silver rhinestone necklace, all for a strut across the bow of a yacht.

Henson shared the series of bikini pics in an Instagram post that she captioned:

“Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY “

Ch-ch-check out her hot shots (below):

Dayum, talk about birthday cakes!! Looking good, gurl!

Unsurprisingly, the post was flooded with adoring comments from fans and fellow stars alike. The actress received well wishes from the likes of Kerry Washington, La La Anthony, Regina Hall, and Marlon Wayans, who wrote:

“Happy bday. Talented, beautiful, funny and real… love you. Never change just keep evolving.”

Meanwhile, others were too busy fawning over Taraji’s hawt bod — including Vivica A. Fox, who played Henson’s on-screen sister in Empire. She wrote:

“YAASS HAWTPIECE! Happy Bday! ENJOY! #Lifeisgood “

Meanwhile, Halle Berry was at a loss for words, simply writing:

“WHEW!! ”

In addition to the thirst-trappy b-day snap, Henson also shared footage from the party on her Instagram Stories, which showed her dancing and taking shots with friends like New York radio legend Angie Martinez and Mary J. Blige.

As fans know, the star has a lot to celebrate this year. She recently signed on for an Empire spinoff following her iconic character, Cookie Lyon, as she moves to Los Angeles. But here’s the icing on the cookie: the show will be produced by Taraji’s production company TPH Entertainment, with Empire creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong to be her co-executive producers.

The actress’ spinoff might even be an opportunity for fans to get a conclusion for the FOX musical drama, which was canceled amid the Jussie Smollett scandal and couldn’t shoot its two final episodes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Series showrunner Brett Mahoney previously spoke to Deadline about the abrupt ending to the series, which aired in April 2020, admitting that there were a few loose ends they weren’t able to tie up.

He shared:

“I think it’s a fulfilling finale in the sense that it has the spirit that we want. But no, it’s not completely fulfilling because I do feel there are elements, for instance, the who blew up Cookie’s car, who shot Lucious (Terrence Howard), that we were not able to fulfill in this finale”

Sounds like Taraji’s got a busy year ahead of her solving mysteries! We just hope she picks out her own wardrobe! Ha!

HBD, TPH!

