Taylor Swift Did Her Own Hair, Makeup, & Styling For The ACM Awards! Watch Her Performance Of Betty HERE!

It’s the moment Swifties have been waiting for!

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift finally returned to the ACM Awards show stage to perform her song Betty off her latest album Folklore. Not only was this the first time she’s played a track off her new project which dropped in July, but last night also marked her country comeback at the event following a seven-year absence!

The 30-year-old strummed her acoustic guitar for the live set at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, though there was no public audience like past years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And because her talents run so deep, Tay opted to skip hiring a glam team for the awards show and did her own hair, makeup, and even styled herself! A sequined Stella McCartney turtleneck was tucked into tan trousers, which she complemented with black strappy sandals, her curly low bun, and her classic red lip.

Ch-ch-check out the performance (above) and let us know what U think by dropping a comment (below)!