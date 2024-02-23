Taylor Swift Gushes Over Travis Kelce During Sydney Eras Tour -- Ending With A BIG Kiss!

Travis Kelce was once again a supportive AF boyfriend as he attended his first Australian Eras Tour show!

On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted arriving at Accor Stadium in Sydney before his girlfriend Taylor Swift was set to take the stage! He looked cute in a blue t-shirt and matching shorts — and yes, he had TONS of friendship bracelets on both wrists. Cute!

Videos were captured of the football player waving to fans as he made his way to the VIP tent. Once there, the 34-year-old tight end was seen grooving to the music and cheering for Tay as he watched the concert with his friend Ross Travis. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

By the way, due to severe weather, the show was delayed. But thankfully the All Too Well vocalist was still able to take the stage despite some rain — even though her opener Sabrina Carpenter wasn’t able to perform her set. At least this wasn’t another canceled show like Argentina, though!

Trav came so far to be there — and the Anti-Hero artist was clearly SO happy he made it because she called him out several times! Awww! At one point when the musician was singing her hit Willow, she visibly pointed at her hunky beau as she sang, “That’s my man.” Then, again, during Long Live, she pointed a finger in his direction while saying, “when they gave us our trophies.” Def a nod to his Super Bowl win! Adorbz!! See it (below):

???? I Taylor Swift pointed at Travis Kelce while singing “that’s my man” during Willow at #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gT92oHiqon — Taylor Swift News (@DailyTSwiftNews) February 23, 2024

Taylor pointing to Travis Kelce during Long Live ‘when they gave us our trophies’ ???????? #TSTheErasTour Sydney Night 1 via @breakasmiles pic.twitter.com/xsrvqLXoDz — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 23, 2024

After the fun evening, fans caught the duo linking up behind the stage. The Grammy winner had already changed out of her costume and into shorts and a t-shirt. She waved to the fans cheering nearby before racing right into Trav’s arms and giving him a kiss before exiting. Ahhh! Look (below)!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the show ???????????? #TSTheErasTour Sydney Night 1! via @healeventually pic.twitter.com/75oxhxWFGI — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 23, 2024

So stinking cute! Looks like they had such an amazing night! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

