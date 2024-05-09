Taylor Swift Makes Fanmade Music Video Creator's Dream Come True!

Taylor Swift just made a fan’s whole life! With a single comment! Ha!

Over the weekend, content creator Giacomo Benavides shared a hilarious TikTok lip syncing to Taylor’s hit song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived — which is reportedly about Matty Healy. In the clip, Giacomo can be seen stumbling out of a parking garage and dramatically lip synching and acting out the pointed lyrics:

“Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead? / Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed? / Were you writing a book? / Were you a sleeper cell spy? / In fifty years, will all this be declassified?”

Watch (below):

Ha!

TikTok users LOVED the video — including Taylor herself!

The Eras Tour performer took to the comments section to give it her seal of approval, blessing Giacomo by saying:

“This is the official music video”

OMG!

Giacomo later shared a follow-up video showing off the comment on a billboard, writing in the caption:

“THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH @Taylor Swift PLEASE COME TO PERÚ”

@giacomobeub Respuesta a @Taylor Swift THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH @Taylor Swift PLEASE COME TO PERÚ ???????????????? ♬ Long Live (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

So cute! We wonder if Taylor will enlist them for any official official The Tortured Poets Department videos! Ha!

Reactions? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Giacomo Benavides/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]