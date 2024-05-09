Taylor Swift Makes Fanmade Music Video Creator's Dream Come True!

Taylor Swift just made a fan’s whole life! With a single comment! Ha!
Over the weekend, content creator Giacomo Benavides shared a hilarious TikTok lip syncing to Taylor’s hit song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived — which is reportedly about Matty Healy. In the clip, Giacomo can be seen stumbling out of a parking garage and dramatically lip synching and acting out the pointed lyrics:
“Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead? / Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed? / Were you writing a book? / Were you a sleeper cell spy? / In fifty years, will all this be declassified?”
Watch (below):
@giacomobeub
The smallest man who ever lived @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation #thetorturedpoetsdepartment #ttpd #performance
Ha!
TikTok users LOVED the video — including Taylor herself!
The Eras Tour performer took to the comments section to give it her seal of approval, blessing Giacomo by saying:
“This is the official music video”
OMG!
Giacomo later shared a follow-up video showing off the comment on a billboard, writing in the caption:
“THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH @Taylor Swift PLEASE COME TO PERÚ”
@giacomobeub
Respuesta a @Taylor Swift THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH @Taylor Swift PLEASE COME TO PERÚ ????????????????
So cute! We wonder if Taylor will enlist them for any official official The Tortured Poets Department videos! Ha!
