Justin & Hailey Bieber Are PREGNANT! See Their AMAZING Announcement!

Forget marriage troubles! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together!

The couple announced the exciting news on Thursday via Instagram, sharing a video in which they seemingly renewed their vows while showing off the model’s baby bump. In the clip, JB could be seen in a dark jacket and baseball hat as he kissed his wife — who was in a full wedding dress that perfectly highlighted her growing belly! They also posed for several hawt portraits as a possible new song of the pop star’s played in the background.

Neither shared a caption, but the video and photos spoke for themselves. Look (below)!

OMG!

Here we all were thinking they could be close to the end and yet they’ve been quietly doubling down on their marriage and embarking on a new chapter. What an exciting time for them!

It’s also a next step that comes as no surprise as both soon-to-be parents have been open about their desire to start a family for years. In her December 2018 cover story for Vogue Arabia, Hailey gushed:

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

For his part, the Biebs has been very honest about wanting to be a dad. In an Instagram post from March 2019, he shared:

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do. I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

A People source that same month revealed Justin is more than ready for daddy duty:

“Right now, he’s ready to be a dad. That’s what he wants to be. He knows that he has to get things figured out so that he can be the dad he wants to be. But that’s his focus. Being a dad is his dream right now.”

They continued:

“If you were to talk to Justin six months ago, and talk to him now, you’d see how much he has changed. He’s growing so much, he’s going from being a boy to being a man. What he wants is to be a man of integrity, a great husband, a fantastic dad, and a spiritual person. He’s making amazing progress.”

The insider capped it off by saying:

“They love the idea of becoming parents. He’s going to be a great dad, and she’s going to be a wonderful mom. She’s really got her head on straight, and Justin has a new sense of clarity and purpose. They’re going to thrive as parents, when the time comes. They both believe that if it happens, it was God’s will. They’re leaving the timing up to God.”

As you may know, the couple wed in September 2018 in an NYC courthouse, but had a formal ceremony the following year in North Carolina! We wish this budding family the best on their new journey!

Reactions?! Share them in the comments!