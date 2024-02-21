The Latest Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Conspiracy Theory -- Is This Video Evidence??

Buckle up, Tayvis fans! This new conspiracy theory has Swifties and NFL fans alike scratching their heads!

Over the weekend, a video of Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce living it up at a Super Bowl afterparty at The Wynn in Las Vegas started making its rounds again — but this time for a completely different reason! The PDA-filled vid, which originally went viral shortly after the party, has been painted in a new light by some fans who aren’t convinced the Kansas City Chiefs star’s romance with the pop star is all that genuine.

The clip was posted to TikTok by user swiftieblues with some new captions that give the romantic moment a whole new feel. At the beginning of the video, an overlay is displayed reading:

“You can’t convince me that this is [real].”

What follows is an explanation of a HUGE conspiracy, suggesting that Trav and Tay Tay’s love is just for PR! The text on the screen suggests what the tight end might be thinking/saying in the moment, reading:

“Travis: Oh s**t it’s time to film.”

It then shows him leaning to whisper something in his girlfriend’s ear, with the poster suggesting they’re drumming up their PDA when they notice they’re being video taped:

“Travis whispers [in her ear]: get ready they’re filming…”

The video then cuts to a still image of the loved-up couple, saying their “mission” to fool everyone had been “passed”. See the full clip for yourself (below):

Due to ALL THE OTHER evidence of their relationship being real, including the romantic plans, the gushing about each other, their families being there, the luxurious gifting — and on top of that, this not even being a lip reading, just something someone conjured up — we just can’t say we believe this one! Like, this would be going a little far to try and sell it if it wasn’t the real deal. Right??

Taylor and Trav have raked in a lot of dough for their respective careers, but what do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this just for the moolah and the good PR? Let us know (below).

