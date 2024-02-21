Travis Kelce & The Kansas City Chiefs Back To Partying In Vegas This Week??

While Taylor Swift is busy as can be with her Eras Tour shows in the lovely land of Australia, Travis Kelce is hanging out with his boys in Las Vegas… again!

While Travis himself has been pretty quiet about it on socials, his close pals and one major Vegas casino are all sharing evidence that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is back in Sin City. And it seems like he’s having a ton of fun! That is what you are supposed to do in Vegas, after all. LOLz!

For one, TMZ reports that a bunch of eyewitnesses sent in notes to them over the last 24 hours claiming to have seen Travis in the southern Nevada oasis. They checked in on it, and sure enough, he’s there! For one, on Tuesday, a man named Jasmin Medar posted a pic of Travis out on the golf course at the Wynn Golf & Country Club. Medar is the Director of VIP Relations & Creative Marketing at the Wynn, so he was smartly promoting Travis’ presence for the casino-slash-country club’s brand! Wise!

And that wasn’t all! Two of Travis’ very close buddies posted curious Vegas snaps at the exact same time! One came from former NFL star Ross Travis, who is still one of Kelce’s very good friends and has previously been hanging out all year in the same suites as Swift. And the other was from another Travis pal, Harry Clark. As you can see (below), their carefully timed Vegas snaps show that something was definitely afoot in Sin City:

And even that’s not all!! Take the case of Vegas-based DJ Adam Daudier, as well! He took to IG on Tuesday with this message about supposedly booking a gig to play a private room for an event for the entire team when the Chiefs apparently return to the desert later this week:

“apparently Travis Kelce was getting down to my music in the private room last night & management asked me to play a private event for the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday. … brain is still processing, that sentence doesn’t even feel real.”

Wow!

So, Vegas it is! We still think he’ll soon meet up with Taylor on tour very soon — or something like that. But for now, the star tight end continues to enjoy the fruits of his hard-earned Super Bowl victory! Can’t blame him for that, can ya?! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

