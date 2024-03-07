Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & His Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 3!

Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have a new mini-situation in their family!

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to reveal that they welcomed their third child — a baby girl named Luna Lucia Sorrentino — on March 6. Alongside several photos of their little one, Mike and Lauren wrote in the caption:

“Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 !! We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way”

This is such great news! The reality stars are already parents to son Romeo and daughter Mia. So they certainly have a jam-packed house now! Lolz! Take a look at their daughter (below):

Amazing!!

Of course, loved ones and fans took to the comments section to congratulate the happy parents. Even some of their Jersey Shore castmates reacted to the news, including Pauly D! He wrote:

“Full house!!!! Congrats Mike And Lauren’s!!!!”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley simply said:

“Congratulations”

Vinny Guadagnino then chimed in to say:

“Anotha one !!!!!”

Congratulations to Mike and Lauren on their new bundle of joy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Mike Sorrentino/Instagram]