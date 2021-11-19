Watch Taylor Swift Hilariously Make Fun Of 'Drunk Taylor'!

Not only is Taylor Swift re-recording her old albums, but she’s apparently bringing back old trends, too!

On Thursday, the musician started a new trend on TikTok by poking fun of her drunk self using a special “Drunk Taylor’s Version” of her song Nothing New, featuring Phoebe Bridgers. In the clip, the 34-year-old sings the lyrics:

“I’ve had too much to drink.”

But in this version, the speed of the track slows down and the camera cuts to throwback photos of the singer looking dissolved AF at a party! Taylor captioned the video:

“Drunk Taylor was her name. Mojitos were her game.”

She also challenged her collaborator to share some drunk photos of her own, adding:

“I cringe but I miss her. Your move @phoebebridgers.”

LOLz!!

As Perezcious readers might recall, the photos used for the viral video (below) were taken at a party the performer threw to “celebrate with the people who made the ME! & [You Need to Calm Down] videos” in August 2019. At the time, they went viral and made “Drunk Taylor” trend on Twitter, the singer reflected on Instagram:

“We had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS. ”

Ch-ch-check out the return of Drunk Taylor (below)!

