Is Jake Gyllenhaal Using This Cat Account To Weigh In On Taylor Swift Drama?

Jake Gyllenhaal’s rumored cat is finally setting the record straight amid the actor’s reignited drama with Taylor Swift!

This week, fans thought that Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin was weighing in on the decade-old relationship, which lasted just three months, after it made headlines thanks to Swifty’s new 10-minute version of All Too Well.

Alongside an adorable self-portrait on Instagram, the famous feline wrote:

“MEOUCH – y’all need to clam [sic] down and stop cyber bullying.”

Seeing as the four legged influencer has been rumored to be owned by the Donnie Darko star, countless social media users took this to be the actor breaking his silence on the situation.

Jake has never confirmed nor denied that the feline — and its account — belongs to him. While appearing on Yahoo! Entertainment in 2019, the star kept things vague when asked if the cat was his and admitted he’s met “Fluff,” sharing:

“Let’s just say I have met Fluff. She’s amazing. She’s really truly one of the cutest cats I’ve ever seen.”

But now, Fluff is putting the rumors to rest once and for all. She returned to the platform on Wednesday to tell fans that she is not, in fact, Jake’s furry friend, writing:

“So let me see if I have this straight.. humans use the internet to send me messages thinking that I’m Jake’s cat but they don’t use the same internet to figure out that Jake doesn’t have a cat… Not gonna lie, starting to fear for this species”

Well… that settles that, we guess! Um… unless the cat would lie to us. But hey, how can you not trust that face??

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLUFFLE STILT SKIN (@ms.flufflestiltskin)

Of course, we still don’t know how Jake really feels about Swift’s re-recording, or whether he still actually has the Blank Space singer’s red scarf.

For what it’s worth, a source told Us Weekly the 40-year-old was “in a good mood” on Saturday when he attended 11th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards on Saturday (where sister Maggie Gyllenhaal won the breakthrough director award) — despite skipping the red carpet. The source claimed:

“Jake was in a good mood. He was proud to be there to present the award for sound editing to Mandell Winter.”

However, a separate source claimed Jake was “mortified” about Taylor’s re-recording behind the scenes, telling Life & Style:

“Jake is mortified that Taylor has targeted him in All Too Well. He’s such a private person and goes out of his way to avoid drama, so having their three-month fling dragged up in the song and hearing people gossip about it is a hard pill for him to swallow.”

The insider went on to say that the California native is not looking to be “questioned about someone he briefly dated 11 years ago,” adding:

“He thought she was over it, but it seems like anyone who has dated Taylor can’t escape from their past.”

Yikes!

So it doesn’t sound like Jake will be talking about any of his relationships anytime soon — but at least Fluff finally let one cat out of the bag!

[Image via Instagram/Avalon/WENN]