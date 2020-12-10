Taylor Swift Is Dropping Another New Album Tonight -- Details On Evermore HERE!

It’s a Christmas miracle!!

While most fans thought the next music from Taylor Swift would be her re-recorded masters, they were SO wrong! On Thursday, the songstress announced her 9th studio album titled evermore (which just so happens to be folklore‘s sister record) would be dropping at midnight eastern.

Tay addressed fans on Twitter, saying:

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

She went on:

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Finally, T.Swift shared:

“I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…”

Catch that “WB” — has to be boyfriend Joe Alwyn aka William Bowery, right?!

The You Need To Calm Down singer then took to Instagram to drop even more details — including the track list! With the songs reveal, Swift wrote:

“Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you. There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks – “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” All *digital downloads* of the album will include an exclusive, digital booklet with 16 brand new photos. You can pre-order evermore now at store.taylorswift.com”

She also excitedly announced the first music video for willow comes out tonight, too!

