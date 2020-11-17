Taylor Swift Is PISSED! Read Her Response!

No one likes a mad woman… and Taylor Swift is MAD.

As we previously reported, the pop star’s masters have been sold once again. Mega manager Scooter Braun sold Taylor’s first 7 albums to an investment fund for a very healthy sum, reportedly over $300 million.

Lest you think this could mark the end of the highly publicized Taylor vs. Scooter feud, TayTay came back with a SCATHING response to the sale. The Bad Blood singer posted her side of the story social media, and clearly the beef is nowhere near over!

In fact, based on what she reveals here she has more reason than ever to be upset! She began:

“I wanted to check in and update you guys. As you know, for the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my mast recordings. With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun.”

She tried in good faith to buy those masters, but from the very beginning she was getting treated unfairly:

“Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature). So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off .”

Damn!

It became clear to Taylor that money was not an issue — this was all out of personal spite:

“He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me.”

And there it is. The truth. Why didn’t she just buy them? Even at the insane reported price of $300+ million? She wasn’t able to.

But someone was. Taylor confirmed the reports of the sale, writing:

“A few weeks ago my team received a letter from a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun. This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge.”

Not only was Scooter selling, he was purposely trying to keep Taylor in the dark AGAIN! She revealed:

“The letter told me that they wanted to reach our before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.”

Wow. At least this new company was trying to work with Tay — or so she thought.

“As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalog for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me.”

Can’t say we blame her! Who knows what he would try to pull next??

But Taylor also confirmed she’s already begun the laborious process of re-recording everything:

“I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store “

Oooh, that sounds exciting! New collabs? Different lyrics?? So many possibilities…

“I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up. I love you guys and I’m just gonna keep cruising as they say.”

Taylor also included a copy of the letter she wrote back to Shamrock after learning Scooter would still be feeding off her music — and it is every bit as boss as you’d expect from Tay at this point.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

PHEW. Just when we think things have settled down, they heat ALL the way back up, huh? Seems like neither of these two is willing to let the other have the last word. You KNOW we’ll be keeping an eye on this situation as it develops!

