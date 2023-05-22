Taylor Swift Fan Selling Rainwater From Eras Tour Concert -- For $250 A Jar!

And we thought the tickets for The Eras Tour were expensive!

After Taylor Swift‘s stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts where she performed her entire 3.5 hour show in the pouring rain, some fans just weren’t ready to let go of the magical moment. And one enterprising Swiftie saw an opportunity there!

In a post shared to Boston-based Instagram account onlyinbos, a Facebook screenshot shows a fan of the superstar is selling rainwater from the stormy performance they collected in marijuana containers.

The most shocking detail, though? The price tag of a WHOPPING $250! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the unbelievable listing, with some reactions poking fun at the seller:

“Parking lot or stadium rain?” “Floor seats rain or balcony rain?” “If it wasn’t collected off Taylor swift I don’t want it” “No low balls I know what I have”

One social media user HIGHlariously pointed out the use of weed containers from local dispensary Happy Valley:

“the way these are jars from happy valley”

LOLz!!

Absolutely wild! If you can’t make it to a show, rest assured you can get some pretty unique souvenirs from Swifties who did attend! With confetti from the shows already being sold all over social media, and now rainwater, who knows what we’re going to see next??

Reactions, Perezcious readers? How much would YOU pay for Taylor concert rainwater??

