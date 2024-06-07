Taylor Swift Fans Go WILD After Travis Kelce's Lock Screen Proves He's SO IN LOVE!

Travis Kelce is SO in love with Taylor Swift! And fans think this picture proves it!

A photo began circulating social media this week, quickly going viral after Swifties became totally convinced it was of the NFL star’s phone. In the pic, an iPhone alleged to be Trav’s is sitting on a table hooked up to a charger — no big deal, right? What’s all the fuss over a random cell phone pic? Well, it’s his Lock Screen is what caught everyone’s eye!

The phone’s screen was lit up, and the wallpaper is a pic of the tight end and T-Swizzle enjoying a night exploring the Gardens By The Bay in Singapore when they were there for The Eras Tour earlier this year. The picture is taken from behind, and the two are holding hands while walking underneath the twinkling lights of the gardens.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

???? I Travis Kelce’s Lock Screen is a photo of him and Taylor at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay! ???? pic.twitter.com/DM7PFGJJlX — Taylor Swift News (@DailyTSwiftNews) June 4, 2024

Aww!

If this is his phone, that’s SO romantic! And there’s a good chance this is completely real — because the same moment in Singapore was featured in the #ForAFortnightChallenge video! A split second of Tay and her beau enjoying the gardens was quickly spotted by eagle-eyed Swifties, and it appears to be from the same night the photo was taken.

You can see it for yourself right after the clip of the pop star’s cat Benjamin Button — but don’t blink or you’ll miss it:

So cute!! It seems like this moment was super significant if it features on both Taylor’s recap and Travis’ phone wallpaper!

