Taylor Swift Fans DOUBLE GoFundMe Goal For Man Killed On Way Home From Her Concert

Swifties have banded together to help the family of a man who was killed while on his way home from The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift‘s US tour took her to the city of Houston last weekend, with fans traveling from all over the state to see her incredible show, including Texas natives Jacob Lewis and his sister April Bancroft.

The pair apparently had an amazing time at the concert, with Bancroft posting a sweet video of her and her brother to Twitter the night of the show. Ch-ch-check it out below:

It looks like they had the best time! Sadly, the night would end in a tragedy…

After the show, the 20-year-old and his sister were driving home when their car stalled around 1:15 Saturday morning. According to local outlet KHOU 11, Lewis got out of the Buick LaCrosse to push it along the shoulder of the road toward and exit so they could call for service. Unfortunately an impaired driver didn’t see them in time to stop — 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes slammed his Volkswagen Beetle into the car, crushing Jacob between.

April sustained minor injuries and was okay, but the same couldn’t be said about her brother. According to police, Hayes fled the scene — but not before he pulled Lewis out from under the tire of his car. The victim’s father, Steve Lewis, told the outlet:

“Well, he stopped and got out and helped my daughter pull my son, pull Jacob from under his driver-side tire and only after that did he get back in his car and drive off and leave.”

Just awful!

A tow truck driver the family is calling “heroic” reportedly followed the would-be hit-and-run driver when he fled the scene and was even able to help cops detain him. Hayes was charged with DWI and failure to stop and render aid. Currently he’s being held at the Harris County Jail and was scheduled to have his first court date Monday.

The Pokémon community of Houston, something the victim and his father were very involved in, have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. The description reads:

“Jacob Lewis spent many years playing the Pokemon TCG in the Houston area. He had completed the World Championships, the highest-level event, for many years. Because of this, he has inspired many others to strive for more.”

After hearing the tragic story, fellow Swifties pitched in from all over the world and quickly raised the $60,000 goal and as of Tuesday have nearly doubled it with the total currently being $109,000. Many of the fans helping chose to donate $13 in honor of Taylor’s lucky number. If you’d like to add to that, you can do so HERE.

While speaking with KHOU, April said of her brother:

“It was the night I had been looking forward to for a very long time and turned for the absolute worst. What I hope will be the worst thing I have to live through.”

So, so sad.

Our hearts go out to Jacob, April, and their family and loved ones while they navigate this unthinkable tragedy. May he rest in peace.

[Image via GoFundMe/MEGA/WENN]