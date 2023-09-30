Did Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Get Dinner Together In France After Feud?

Are Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hanging out following their rumored feud???

During Paris Fashion Week, the two women caused quite a frenzy amongst fans on social media after a video went viral on TikTok this week of them entering and leaving the same restaurant, L’Avenue, in France right after one another. See(below):

Related: Selena Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Man!

Not only were they dining at the eatery at the same time, but they also attended the same afterparty this week! Whoa! Now people are wondering what these sightings mean. Are they nothing more than a coincidence? Or did they hang out at the restaurant together?

For those who don’t recall, the pair were in the middle of a feud earlier this year after it appeared Hailey threw some shade at Selena. Of course, there always seemed to be tension between them due to Justin Bieber. But things reached a boiling point when Selly fans thought the Rhode creator was mocking her online. Eventually, the two squashed the beef after Hailey was “receiving death threats and such hateful negativity” over the belief.

So what’s going on? We hate to disappoint fans hoping to see these two publicly mend the fences (again), but this was just a coincidence. A source close to the situation revealed to TMZ on Saturday that Selena and Hailey did not know they would be at L’Avenue at the same time this week. Apparently, the insider said no one even made them aware of it, and they were seated on different floors during their meals. So, neither of them interacted with each other at any point during the outing.

In fact, TMZ sources claimed they had not run into each other at all during their trip to Paris! So sorry, folks, no peace meetings were happening this week! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]