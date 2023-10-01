Uh Oh! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted In 'Heated' Argument After His Intimate Moment With Jennifer Garner?!

Trouble in paradise??

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to have a bone to pick — and no, we ain’t talkin’ bout that bone! In photos obtained by multiple outlets, the married couple appeared to be in the middle of some sort of heated conversation on Friday… and J.Lo didn’t look happy!

As the two sat in Ben’s black rig, the Argo actor passionately gestured with his hands as he spoke to the On the Floor singer — whose face alone said a thousand words. She appeared to bite her tongue as her hubby made his point — whatever it may have been — as she glared at him intensely before looking ahead. See (below):

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have heated discussion inside car after his intimate moment with Jennifer Garner https://t.co/fxsxBxc6Gb pic.twitter.com/bbZyTwvkUb — Page Six (@PageSix) October 1, 2023

Could this be the result of Ben’s recent outings with ex-wife Jennifer Garner?? You know, the one he allegedly cheated on J.Lo with 20 years ago while they were still engaged? Well, maybe not!

An eyewitness told DailyMail.com on Saturday that while the Mother actress may have “looked away” from the Batman v. Superman star, it seemed like it was to process “what he was saying.” And despite reports earlier this week that Jen was unhappy with Ben’s jaunts with his ex, a source reassured the outlet that they are still “very much in love with each other.” The couple’s relationship even apparently helped Ben “get to a better place” with his baby momma!

A third source shot down any feud speculation, telling Page Six there was “nothing heated about their discussion.”

We’re sure the two still are in love, but these pics definitely seem to say a lot! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

