Taylor Swift Already Won Over The Most Important Person In Kansas City Amid Pursuit Of Travis Kelce!

For a while, Patrick Mahomes wasn’t sure he was going to meet Taylor Swift.

Yeah, Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was in hot pursuit of the superstar. But the talented quarterback hadn’t been looped in yet — other than to feel the pressure of helping Travis perform on the field in front of the Blank Space singer! But now, that’s all changed. Not only has Patrick met the iconic crooner, his wife Brittany Mahomes has, too!

Related: Travis Kelce Was Apparently Always ‘Stoned’ On Set Of His Reality Show!

According to TMZ, the quarterback’s virally famous wife “really hit it off” with the Bad Blood singer while the women were hanging out at the Chiefs’ Sunday night post-game private party. Per that outlet, the pair “chatted a ton” while Travis, Patrick, and the rest of the team celebrated their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears. Brittany and Taylor even “took a shot” together at one point! A shot?! TayTay, you party animal! LOLz!!!

It remains to be seen if this friendship has staying power. But to be fair, we’re still not entirely sure whether Travis and Taylor have staying power! But insiders did note the two women were “overheard saying they wanted to stay in touch.” TMZ even claims they have plans to link up again “in the near future.” Might that “future” hangout be this Sunday when the Chiefs go east to play the New York Jets?!?!

Regardless, the dynamic here is interesting. For one, now that Taylor has won over the QB’s wife, the sky is the limit with the KC faithful. Also, Brittany has been the face of Chiefs fandom for a while — along with Patrick’s embattled brother Jackson Mahomes. Fans had even previously wondered if Brittany would be miffed over Taylor stealing her thunder at Arrowhead Stadium:

Brittany Mahomes in the next suite over https://t.co/MXSh6jGjqP pic.twitter.com/h1vmBO2NGI — Nikki Dunagan (@nikkidunagan) September 24, 2023

Sounds like that’s not the case, though. Positive vibes only!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]