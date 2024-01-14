Taylor Swift Holds Hands With Travis Kelce After Bonding With His Mom Donna During Chiefs Game!

When it comes to supporting Travis Kelce on the football field, no one does it like Taylor Swift.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins for their first postseason playoffs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri — and the pop star was back in the stands!

In footage captured during the game, the Karma singer, who sported a custom Chiefs puffer adorned with Travis’ jersey number, could be seen gettin’ into the groove to F.L.Y.’s Swag Surfin’ alongside the tight end’s mom Donna! That’s right, the two rocked side to side with the crowd as the song, which has become somewhat of an anthem for the Chiefs, reverberated throughout the stadium. Watch (below):

Donna Kelce and friends vibing pic.twitter.com/BTSqhePWC0 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

LOLz!

Elsewhere in the game, the Blank Space singer could also be seen chatting with Momma D, but she covered her mouth this time… Maybe after fans went into a frenzy trying to read her lips during that Golden Globes conversation with Selena Gomez!

????| Taylor is sitting with Donna Kelce???? pic.twitter.com/mx6vWyp7gm — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) January 14, 2024

She seemed extra extroverted this week as she at one point even reached out of her suite’s window to high five fans below!

Ultimately, she was probably just happy that the Chiefs did so well! The team emerged victorious against the Dolphins to the tune of 26-7, and the Eras Tour performer made sure to show her man some love for it after the game wrapped. In footage captured after the face off, Taylor and Travis, who was in a stylish checkered jacket, could be seen leaving the stadium hand in hand.

Goodnight I will never recover pic.twitter.com/neyvSQVW3A — Tiffani ???? (@LavenderKelce) January 14, 2024

Awww!

Last week, the 34-year-old missed out on watching her man do his thing as she opted to attend the Golden Globes instead, but she clearly wasn’t about to make it a habit.

What are your thoughts on Taylor’s latest NFL appearance, Perezcious readers?? How cute are her and Donna together?! Sound OFF in the comments down below!

