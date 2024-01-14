Kyle Richards Spotted Ring Shopping With Morgan Wade After Birthday Getaway To Mexico!

Morgan Wade is helping Kyle Richards celebrate her birthday with some bling.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the country singer are no strangers to a bit of quality time together, and this time they took it to the jewelry store! On Thursday, the rumored lovers were spotted browsing around at a Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills, California. Kyle sported a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, and a stylish brimmed hat, as the Fall In Love With Me singer matched in a black puffer of her own, which had a rainbow on the back, blue jeans, and a red beanie. See (below):

Kyle Richards goes ring shopping with ‘friend’ Morgan Wade after birthday getaway without Mauricio Umansky https://t.co/o2TehvdFIF pic.twitter.com/9tmeOFAWHc — Page Six (@PageSix) January 13, 2024

It’s not clear what sort of purchases the two made, but Page Six reported Kyle was looking at rings… It seemed like she definitely had her eye on something!

This comes after the reality star escaped to Punta Mita, Mexico for a relaxing birthday getaway with friends… Yes, including Morgan. It looked like they had fun in honor of the mother of four’s 55th birthday, and even her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky got in on the action to wish her well on Instagram — but was nowhere to be seen on the vacay.

Kyle has denied that she and Morgan are anything more than friends… But she haaas been talking a lot about girl-on-girl action lately!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]