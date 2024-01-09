Selena Gomez Reveals What She REALLY Told Taylor Swift At Golden Globes!

Yes, Selena Gomez was dishing some hot goss to her bestie Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. But she says it was absolutely NOT about who you think it was!

The Wolves singer actually hit up social media to finally set the record straight on that hot dish everyone witnessed — but couldn’t hear! Many viewers who watched Selly, Taylor, and Keleigh Sperry chatting as the ceremony cut to commercial thought for sure it was about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner!

They thought Selena said she went to get a photo with Timmy, and Kylie told her ass NO! It would make some sense considering the rocky history between Selena and the KarJenner — who helped mock the Only Murders In The Building star online with her pal Hailey Bieber. E! News posted Monday about the fan theory on their Instagram page:

And Selena surprisingly commented! She cleared the air on Tuesday by explaining:

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

Well, there ya go! Straight from Selena! It def sounds like the type of tea that would elicit those dropped jaws… depending on which two friends hooked up. Damn, now we need to know even more! LOLz!

This of course lines up with Timmy’s version. The Wonka star assured reporters on Tuesday that none of the celebs involved have any beef. We guess that settles that!

Which friends do YOU think Selena was talking about? Anyone we know??

