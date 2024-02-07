Taylor Swift Reveals She Worked On New Album During First Leg Of Eras Tour -- Will There Be A Travis Kelce Reference?!

Taylor Swift is back in her element!

The pop star kicked off the next leg of her international Eras Tour by stepping on stage in Tokyo on Wednesday night. And not only did she put on an incredible show (like always!), but she had some tea to spill about her new album!

At one point during the show, the 34-year-old had a little heart-to-heart with fans! She opened up about the Grammys as well as talking some about her new record, The Tortured Poets Department. In a video captured by concertgoers, she could be seen sitting at a piano on stage through it all, and gushed:

“I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights … I’ve been working on it for about two years, I kept working on it throughout the US tour, and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it.”

Hold on a second… if she was working on it throughout the US dates, that means she was writing music as she was falling in love with Travis Kelce! So does that mean we could get a reference to their whirlwind romance in this?!?!?!

We knew Joe Alwyn was a shoo-in as a muse this time around. There are just so many clues pointing back to him amid the album and track titles. Plus, it was a major breakup for the singer and she hasn’t really had a chance to dive into it yet. But maybe the Kansas City Chiefs star is also going to get the song treatment, too?! Like, it would make sense as to why he was gushing so much about the songs he’s heard so far! For now, though, the Anti-Hero artist is keeping that all a secret. She merely added:

“I am so, so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it, soon we’ll get to experience that together.”

April 19th can’t come fast enough! Ch-ch-check her convo with the fans and see more of the show (below)!

???? | Taylor Swift on TTPD #TokyoTSTheErasTour “I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights …I’ve been working on it for about two years, I worked on it throughout the US tour …soon we’ll get to hear it together.” pic.twitter.com/kESeS6Xp01 — Taylor Swift News ???? (@TSwiftNZ) February 7, 2024

TAYLOR HAS OFFICIALLY HIT THE STAGE IN TOKYO ???????????????? #TokyoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/GE5MOLeh8P — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 7, 2024

So happy to see TayTay having such a good time on stage again — especially after her last international dates ended in such devastation.

Do YOU think she’ll mention the footballer in the new album? Or maybe even address her controversial romp with Matty Healy? Or will we have to wait a little longer for that?! Sound OFF (below)!

