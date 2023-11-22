Taylor Swift Staying In Brazil For The Holiday After 'Traumatic Experience' During Concert Run That Left Fan Dead

Taylor Swift won’t be coming home for the holidays, after all…

On Monday, following the tragic death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, it was up in the air whether Tay Tay would make the trip all the way back home to be with her fam come Thanksgiving — and it looks like she finally made her decision. Sources told PageSix at the time:

“The Brazil concerts … She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot. She is going to decide today.”

After reportedly calling her beau for some support, the 33-year-old ultimately decided to stay in the South American country rather than coming home for a few days just to return right afterward to kick off her Eras Tour dates again. An insider dished to the outlet on Tuesday she’d just be taking it easy in São Paulo after her hectic few nights in Rio de Janeiro.

After the heartbreaking loss of a fan, all the insane heat that even made it hard for her to breathe, plus the stadium allegedly not allowing attendees bring water inside — we can imagine why she wouldn’t have any energy left for extra traveling like that. At least she has her dad, Scott Swift, with her in Brazil, according to sources — but it’s still unclear if her mom Andrea Swift will be coming down to spend Thanksgiving with them.

So sad. We hope she can get some rest and start feeling better soon. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

