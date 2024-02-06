Travis Kelce Reveals He Has Heard Taylor Swift's New Album & What He Told Her After Grammys Win!

Travis Kelce can’t wait for Taylor Swift‘s next era… even if it’s all about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

While the Kansas City Chiefs player couldn’t be at the Grammys on Sunday night to cheer on the pop star, he made sure to support her from afar. And on Monday during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl, the tight end said this of the singer’s two Grammy award wins:

“She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Aww!! As Perezcious readers might know, Taylor made history by being the first artist to win Album of the Year four times when she took home the trophy for Midnights (which also won Best Pop Vocal Album). Iconic!

Related: Loving Joe Alwyn Was ‘Ruining’ Taylor Swift’s Life?

Of course, Sunday night was also pretty big for Swifties since the Anti-Hero artist used the award show to announce her next album, The Tortured Poets Department — and Trav has already gotten a sneak peek of it! In the same interview, he dished:

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it’s unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

But he clearly knows how much his girlfriend loves a good tease since he wasn’t going to spoil anything for her, adding:

“I can’t give you anything. My [lips are sealed]. I leave that up to her.”

Hah! Considering it seems like the new tracks will be diving into her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, we really can’t wait to hear his full thoughts! But instead of digging up the past, the footballer instead reflected on what “a wild experience” it’s been to date the musician amid their busy schedules. The 34-year-old athlete gushed:

“Man, I tell you what, it’s a wild experience, but I’m enjoying and loving every bit of it.”

But just ’cause they’re super in love doesn’t mean he has big plans for Valentine’s Day — yet, at least. He shut down rumors that he has something special in the works, insisting the upcoming game is the only thing on his mind right now, saying:

“I’ll tell you what, man, I’m not thinking about anything but this football game. There’s nothing in my mind that’s happening until this football game is over with.”

Understandable! When it comes to the sport, by the way, Travis is all for how the Lover vocalist has brought so many new fans to the NFL, telling the press:

“She’s definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game. […] Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life. It’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and the sports world. It’s been cool to just experience all that.”

And he’s just as happy to have TayTay in the stands cheering him on during so many games lately, noting:

“She seems to be enjoying the games. She’s a part of Chiefs Kingdom right now. It’s fun to see her enjoy the game of football knowing that it’s kind of new to her life.”

That said, he didn’t confirm whether or not the songwriter will be heading to Las Vegas for the championship game (or if she has a private jet to get her there). The Eras Tour kicks off in Tokyo again on Wednesday through Saturday — and it appears Taylor already headed to Japan since her boyfriend said they hadn’t spoken since the Grammys because she was getting on a plane. She has just enough time to jet back to the States for the game — and it’s hard to believe she wouldn’t do everything in her power to be there — but the verdict is still out!

See more from his press conference (below)!

Travis talking about Taylor’s Grammy win and her new album #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/4css3kdACG — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) February 6, 2024

Who would’ve thought at the start of the season that this athlete would have been spending so much time talking about his love life before the Super Bowl?! They’ve come SO far in just a short time! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kansas City Chiefs/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]